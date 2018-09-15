HURRICANE FLORENCE

Fresno couple faced Hurricane Florence together despite being miles apart

EMBED </>More Videos

The storm barely missed Fresno native Manuel De La Rosa in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Valley natives Julie De La Rosa and her husband Manuel have been together for five years.

But for the last six months, Manuel has been stationed at a Coast Guard base in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

A place hit hard by Hurricane Florence.

EMBED More News Videos

People on the East Coast are feeling the impact of Hurricane Florence with winds kicking up to 70 miles per hour when it hit Friday.



"I was worried, what if he loses service and I don't have that contact with him anymore," said Julie.

The only way they've been able to keep in touch since they've been apart was by cell phone.

Julie says, the thought of losing contact with her husband was overwhelming.

"I was like finally, I can sleep because I was constantly checking my phone for updates," said Julie.

Winds kicked up to 70 miles per hour when the storm hit Friday.

And right now parts of the state flooded, leaving thousands stranded without power.

Manuel forced to lay down sandbags while bracing for the worst.

"We were expecting about a three-foot increase on the beach level and we are right on the beach, so that would have affected the entire base, so we were expecting the worst," said Manuel.

The storm shifted paths before it made landfall, moving south from where Manuel lives.

Meantime -- he is still in training. Despite the setbacks from the storm will be a certified rescue swimmer by the end of next week.

"Hopefully the next hurricane I'll be right out of training and right into the middle of it all," said Manuel.

That worries his wife Julie. But she finds comfort in knowing her husband is doing the right thing.

"Above all else, I am so proud of him, for what he is doing and it is such an honorable thing for him to do," said Julie.

Manuel says the damage in town was minimal. And now he and his peers are going into the community to help those in need.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricaneweather
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News