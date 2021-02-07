Fresno Discovery Center to reopen with popular weekend programs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Discovery Center is reopening for some popular weekend programs.The center is welcoming guests back for a pair of weekly events.It's offering "Tot Time" at 10 am on Saturday mornings, and "Saturday Science" sessions at 11 am every week.Visitors are required to wear a mask and the center is set up to promote social distancing while playing.Program directors say families have been waiting almost an entire year to come back to the discovery center."Mental health right now is so important for all of our families who have been stuck at home for so long, and this is a great way for families to not only play together but to learn together," says Executive Director Melissa Telemeco.The Fresno Discovery Center is located on Winery near McKinley in east central Fresno.Admission to the center costs $6 per person -- children ages two and under get in for free.