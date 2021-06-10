Careers

Fresno EOC offering paid summer internship in Mendota

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is looking for Mendota high school graduates interested in a paid summer internship.

Former intern and current Fresno State student, Shayla Robles, interned for the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission, or EOC, in 2019.

"We did paperwork, we did marketing, just a whole bunch of different aspects of how to build a business," said Robles.

The paid internship gave her valuable job experience and competitive edge when she started college at Fresno State.

"It related to a lot of the courses I'm taking, teachers talk about it and I'm like oh yeah, I know how to do that," said Robles.

Fresno EOC is offering a paid internship for high school graduates in the Mendota area, hoping to spark their interest in various career fields.

"The purpose of this is to bridge that gap over the summer," said Fresno EOC Senior Assistant Director Patrick Turner. "What happens a lot is young people will have to do something else, go work in the field, get a job, and once they get a regular job they may not want to continue to go to college."

Interns will have opportunities to work at city hall, perform various office duties and work side by side with people serving the public.

"It was pretty fascinating," added Robles. "Just a whole different aspect of what you do in high school and it's opened a lot of doors and opportunities for me."

As for Shayla, she says the internship inspired her to pursue business.

"It opens many opportunities that you will never know," said Robles. "People will be fascinated with the stuff you will learn from Fresno EOC."

Ten interns will be selected. Applications are open through June 25th. You can apply here.
