Fresno EOC offers paid summer internship for high school graduates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno EOC is giving students the chance to expand their horizons and intern for the non-profit this summer.
"This kind of helps folks out with the idea, I think I want to do "A", I saw how it is to do that job, now I don't know if I want to do that," said Asst. Director of Employment Training Services with Fresno EOC Patrick Turner.
Denise Rangeo, a Fresno City College Student and a former intern at Fresno EOC, credits her internship experience with helping her to make some important decisions right out of school.
"I was a very shy person in high school," said Rangeo. "It helped me get out of my comfort zone and actually communicate."
Denise interned with the nonprofit for two semesters. She says it gave her valuable work experience and the chance to learn about several different career paths.
"It helped me figure out what I really want to do," said Rangeo.
Fresno EOC is expanding their internship program this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are paid internships available in Orange Cove, Parlier, Mendota, San Joaquin, Huron and Fresno, ranging from work in City Hall, to job shadowing and office experience.
"This is something we want to encourage young people is you can go away to go to school, learn a career learn a field, come back, put what you learned back into your community," said Turner.
You must be a high school graduate to apply. The deadline is June 19th. Visit Fresno EOC's website to apply.
