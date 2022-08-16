Fresno EOC program providing resources during National Breastfeeding Month

Fresno EOC's "WIC" program provides resources all year and this month, they're ramping up their efforts.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- August is National Breastfeeding Month, and local groups are coming together in support.

Fresno EOC's "WIC" program provides resources all year and this month, they're ramping up their efforts.

Last week, there was a drive-thru event where families could pick up a free gift, books and Farmer's Market coupons.

Specialists encourage breastfeeding because they say breast milk is healthier for the baby, good for their brain and tummy and there are also benefits for mom.

Another benefit we're told is the weight loss that comes with breastfeeding.

Local "WIC" representatives say supporting breastfeeding families is extremely important, especially during the recent infant formula crisis.