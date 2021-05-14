Fresno City Council approves new Eviction Protection Program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council approved the Eviction Protection Program 6-1 during their meeting on Thursday, providing a new tool for city residents against unlawful evictions.Councilmembers Tyler Maxwell and Nelson Esparza first introduced the plan on Tuesday if Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn't extend the statewide eviction moratorium.California's moratorium is set to expire at the end of the month.Under the new Eviction Protection Program, the city would provide outside legal services to families and individuals facing unlawful eviction."Internally, we will develop a screening process to filter and determine who is facing unlawful eviction," Esparza said.Officials say the plan safeguards the city's most vulnerable tenants.The council said they would discuss how much the program will cost and how the city plans to pay for it during a meeting next month.