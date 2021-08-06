Community & Events

City of Fresno to roll out 2 new electric FAX buses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno rolled out two brand new electric city buses on Thursday.

The zero-emission vehicles will help reduce air pollution. It will also save the city money since they don't require gasoline, just an electric charge.

Passengers who take Route 38, with any of its 82 stops from the L shelter on Fresno Street to Blackstone and El Paso in north Fresno, will soon be able to enjoy the new quieter rides.

"Today, we are demonstrating as a city that cleaning up our city, beautifying our city is more than just picking up litter and trash," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "It is about the thing that we are very concerned about, and that is cleaning up our air quality."

The city currently has two electric buses out on the street, but you won't be able to ride them just yet because they'll be in training mode for the next two months.

Seven more electric buses should be out on the road and ready for riders by the middle of next year.

