CERT volunteers working to keep Fresno Fire crews safe amid triple-digit temperatures

CERT is the Fresno Fire Department's Community Emergency Response Team, and they provide on-scene support in a variety of ways.

When temperatures heat up and fire calls increase, the volunteers have a very important job.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every morning, wearing bright green shirts, CERT volunteers prepare for whatever the day may bring them.

"They have an intense commitment to seeing their firefighters have long, healthy and safe careers," says CERT Program Coordinator Carla Glazebrook. "We deliver the essential components for heat safety at incidents when they call us out."

Right now, Fresno Fire is cycling firefighters in and out during a fire response so they can rest and cool down.

"The on-scene battalion chief is the one that initiates it," says Battalion Chief Devin McGuire. "We have a formal rehab that needs to be set up after a certain duration after a certain temperature."

When CERT gets the call, they arrive on scene.

They set up a shaded area for crews and put out chairs or benches for them to sit down.

They have ice chests full of cold water, and snacks to munch on.

Crews are also encouraged to use what's called a "Polar Breeze," similar to a portable A/C unit.

"You can use it for passive cooling, under the clothes, cool the core," says Capt. Kevin Reynolds. "But if we really need it in certain situations where somebody's vital signs are not coming down, their blood pressures up, pulse rate, we can put a hood on them and they breathe the air. So you're breathing 65-degree air."

We got to try the Polar Breeze. The crisp, refreshing air made it feel like we hadn't been standing in the sun.

Firefighters use the machine for about 20 minutes before heading back to fight the flames.

Fresno Fire says crews wouldn't be able to do what they do without CERT.

"They continue to show up time and time again," McGuire said.

For CERT volunteers, the call to help is one that's always easy to answer.

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to have the opportunity to do this," Glazebrook said.

