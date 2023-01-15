Electrical fire destroys home in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are mopping up an electrical fire that completely destroyed a home in east-central Fresno.

Crews were called to a home on Vassar and Laureen avenues just before 6 Sunday morning.

There were flames coming from the roof in the middle of the home.

Firefighters were able to enter the structure, but once inside the middle of the ceiling collapsed, so they quickly retreated.

Luckily, no one was home at the time.

No one was injured but the home is a complete loss.

Investigators say the fire likely started in the attic.

The cause is still under investigation.