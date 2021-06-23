Family displaced after fire damages southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family was displaced after a fire burned their southeast Fresno home on Wednesday morning.Fire crews responded to a home at Sierra Vista and Hamilton Avenues, off Maple and Butler, around 5:30 am.A large cloud of smoke could be seen rising into the sky for miles.When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the front of the house.Crews say the family did not have a working smoke detector, but they were awakened by noise and smoke. Two adults and three children living inside the home were able to make it out safely.Flames damaged the house, and the Red Cross is now helping the family find a new place to stay.Officials are reminding residents to check the smoke detectors in their homes."These individuals were extremely lucky that they actually woke up due to the fire. That doesn't usually happen," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.