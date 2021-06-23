house fire

Family displaced after fire damages southeast Fresno home

A family was displaced after a fire burned their southeast Fresno home on Wednesday morning.
EMBED <>More Videos

Family displaced after fire damages southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family was displaced after a fire burned their southeast Fresno home on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home at Sierra Vista and Hamilton Avenues, off Maple and Butler, around 5:30 am.

A large cloud of smoke could be seen rising into the sky for miles.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the front of the house.

Crews say the family did not have a working smoke detector, but they were awakened by noise and smoke. Two adults and three children living inside the home were able to make it out safely.

Flames damaged the house, and the Red Cross is now helping the family find a new place to stay.

Officials are reminding residents to check the smoke detectors in their homes.

"These individuals were extremely lucky that they actually woke up due to the fire. That doesn't usually happen," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeasthouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
Family identifies 5 killed in Merced County house fire
Fresno County home destroyed by fire
Police investigating fire that badly damaged house in southwest Fresno
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News