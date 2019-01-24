Fresno Fire investigates second fire at East Central Fresno storage unit business

A storage unit business that's already sustained fire damage was the site of flames once again overnight.

Shortly after midnight, fire crews were called to Clovis Avenue Self Storage complex on Clovis and Shields in East Central Fresno.

Firefighters say 12 to 13 of the same 22 units that burned last week were once again on fire.

Much like last time the fire sparked several small explosions during the burn.

Two security guards saw the fire and called 911.

"In between the heavy rain, heavy wind, and within 24 hour surveillance here, the fact that the same building burned again obviously heightens our awareness about what may happen today," said Fresno Fire Batallion Chief Tony Escobedo.

Firefighters say they hope to get a look at surveillance video to see what may have re-started this fire.

They're also working to get the burned storage units out of the complex to avoid a future fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

No one was hurt fighting this fire.
