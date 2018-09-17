Fresno Fire releases helmet cam video of intense house fire

We're getting a look at a Fresno firefighters' perspective of a recent house fire.

Fresno Fire posted helmet cam video on their Facebook page. The footage captured heavy fire August 26th at a home on Illinois and Fresno Street.

Firefighters said everyone who lived inside made it out of the house. Once they learned everyone was safe, they tried to protect nearby homes.

No injuries were reported, but unfortunately, the residents lost their home.

Fresno Firefighters say since January, more than 250 community members have been displaced by fires.
