Fresno furniture store closing after 30 years in business

The furniture store on Blackstone just south of Bullard in north Fresno is working to sell its entire $2 million inventory.

Oak and Sofa Liquidators has signage up that says it's having a "going out of business sale."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno furniture store is closings its doors after 30 years in business.

Staff members say a combination of factors is behind the closure - including the overall economy, saturation in the market, and the pandemic.

There's no specific closing date yet, but they're looking at possibly November.

They also say only the Fresno store is closing, not the locations in Hanford, Visalisa, or Bakersfield.