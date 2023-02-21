Fresno Grizzlies release promotional calendar for upcoming season

Leslie David Baker, who many know as Stanley from the Office, will be at Chukchansi Park on September 8.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Baseball season is right around the corner, and the Fresno Grizzlies have released their promotional calendar.

Over half of the Grizzlies' home games will have some sort of promotion.

One of the early promotions is the Valley Tribute jersey giveaway on April 15. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will get a jersey.

Some of the favorites are returning for the 2023 campaign, including Halfway to Halloween on April 28 and Stars Wars Night on May 12.

Leslie David Baker, who many know as Stanley from the Office, will be at Chukchansi Park on September 8 as part of Famous Sitcom Night.

Single-game tickets for the Grizzlies' upcoming season go on sale Friday, February 24.

For more information on promotions and ticket sales, visit the teams' website.