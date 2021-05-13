Fresno Grizzlies release new Bear Flag video

Even through it all, the Bear Flag still flies.



To everyone who was at Chukchansi Park last night and to everyone who has supported us over the past year, thank you. pic.twitter.com/m47G4mZind — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 12, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in more than a year, baseball was back at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday.And for that, the Fresno Grizzlies reminded Growlifornia that even through the pandemic, the bear flag still flies.On Wednesday, the Fresno Grizzlies released a sequel to its 'Underneath the Bear Flag' video released before the pandemic on social media.The organization touched on the world we live in nowadays along with the losses we experienced.But most importantly, how we and the Grizzlies managed to overcome the struggles to end the hibernation and bring baseball back to the Chuk.