Gb3 in Fresno to reopen gym pools for members starting Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More services at Gb3 in Fresno will be available starting Money, officials said in an email sent to gym members last week.The local gym has been open for indoor operation, violating California's tier system for reopening business. Fresno County is currently in the most restrict purple tier, which requires gyms to be open outdoors only.Officials said pools would reopen Monday. Members must wear masks near the water, and only one person is allowed in each pool lane.Gb3 opened to members in December in defiance of the state and county COVID-19 safety orders.A manager said that the company was motivated by members who say their health was suffering because of the closures.Officials at the gym added that reopening would help their 300 employees who have been without a job or paycheck during the pandemic closures.