Fresno residents see small Halloween turnout at homes amid pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We would have trick-or-treaters just one after the other, boom, boom, boom and this year, we haven't seen any at all," says Brent Ivy.Fresno residents are noticing a much smaller turnout this Halloween than in years past.This year, spotting a trick-or-treater was rare in some neighborhoods."So far, nothing," says Christy Moran.Instead, some people chose to gather at community events, like one held by Cornerstone Church.Earlier in the day, a drive-thru trunk or treat was held at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center."You should see the smiling faces on the kids," says Yolanda Randles, Executive Director of the West Fresno Family Resource Center.But this event, coordinated by several agencies, including West Fresno Family Resource Center, was much different than others.Those going through this drive-thru had the option to take a COVID-19 test at the end."I want to say the first 20 to 25 cars wanted testing," Randle said.After the first two hours, at least 50 tests were done.To keep everyone safe, event coordinators and homeowners across town took new precautions."We are following CDC guidelines," Randle said. "We are putting the candy in bags and we have masks on, we have gloves on."If you weren't able to take advantage of Saturday's free COVID testing, then you can do it any Thursday at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center between noon and 3 pm.