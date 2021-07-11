weather

Valley residents take to water parks, gyms to escape from extreme heat

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley residents take to water parks, gyms to escape from extreme heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The extreme heat in the Central Valley is continuing through the weekend, bringing a long stretch of dangerous triple-digit temperatures.

On Saturday afternoon In Fresno, temperatures hit 111 degrees, forcing people to find relief wherever they could under the blazing sun.

At Island Water Park, more than 3,000 people found a way to cool off with their families.

It's one of several ways people in Fresno fought this blast of heat.

"One way to beat the Valley heat is to go to the waterpark. I brought my grandchildren out, this is our third week in a row," said visitor James Finch.

But on one of the hottest days of the year, the park closed an hour early due to a worker shortage.

"We tried to interview 30 people last week that had confirmed appointments. 25 of them didn't show up," said general manager Bob Martin.

Because of that shortage, he said managers are stepping in.

"We're doing everything we can, we're cooking food and dispatching rides and helping clean the park," said Martin.

Meanwhile, working out during the height of a heatwave is one way to send your heart rate soaring.

Some residents escaped the dangerous heat at the gym.

Garfield Palos escaped the triple digit temperatures and moved his workout into the air-conditioned gym.

"I'd probably pass out if I were working out outside, get a heat stroke or something," said Palos.

Medical experts warned that the heat can be deadly and said to be mindful of the timing of your activities to prevent a heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

According to American Ambulance, they received at least 12 potential heat-related calls on Saturday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnoweatherheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Accuweather Forecast
Smoke-filled skies trigger an air quality alert, but aid firefighters
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News