2 historic Fresno homes destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Part of Fresno's history was lost after two homes were destroyed by fire in downtown Fresno.The fire broke out just after midnight on Santa Clara and M Streets.Firefighters found evidence of people inside the homes, but no one was around when crews arrived to put out the blaze.The two homes were among six historic houses that had been relocated 20 years ago to preserve Fresno's history."They do have some historical significance here. They were moved, so we're currently trying out who the actual owner of the houses are and we'll address that as well. Yes, they are historical in nature," said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief William Veiga.According to a sign on the property, the houses were relocated to Santa Clara and M Street as part of the "Old Armenian Town Project."Firefighters say they had a big challenge fighting the fire because the hydrant at Santa Clara was not working and they were forced to use another nearby hydrant.Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.No one was hurt.