Man killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, Olive Avenue closed

Investigators found a man in his 40s lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have closed off a section of Olive Avenue in central Fresno while officers investigate a deadly crash.

Officers responded to reports of a person who may have been run over at Olive and Cedar Avenues just before 3 am.

Police are now looking for the driver who may have hit him.

"We are looking for a suspect vehicle. The best description that we have is we're looking for a white truck that was last seen eastbound Olive toward Maple," said Fresno Police Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz.

Officers were canvassing the area, looking for witnesses and cameras that may have caught the crash.

Olive Avenue between Cedar and Maple is expected to be closed for the next several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

