Fresno Home and Garden Show underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Home and Garden show is back in business after organizers canceled the event last year due to COVID-19.From big projects to tiny homes, the Fresno Home show is a one-stop-shop for all things home and garden."Normally this event takes place in March, but we decided out of an abundance of caution to bump it back a couple of months to our May days and I'm glad we did," said Laurie Laux, the Fresno Home and Garden Show sales manager.After canceling the event last year, staff were eager to open their doors again this year with proper health precautions in place."We have spaced all of our vendors six feet apart, we've made all our aisles instead of eight feet apart, they're 12 feet apart," explained Laux. "All of our doors in the building are open for air circulation and of course, masks."Over 300 vendors are making the most of the weekend at the Fresno fairgrounds, including Fresno Ag Hardware."These shows are super important to us," said Ian Williams, Chief Operating Officer for Fresno Ag Hardware It drives people back to the store so when we were told there wasn't going to be one in March, we were like, 'Man, how are we going to beat those numbers from last year?'"They say last year's cancelation was a big hit to business and they're eager to attract new customers this year"We were super stoked to have this show," continued Williams. "We're just happy to be out here to catch this great weather, too".Tickets are $10 for general admission and can be purchased at the door. The last day of the show is Sunday. It runs from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.