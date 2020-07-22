homicide

30-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly shooting has sparked a homicide investigation in southwest Fresno.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot and killed near the intersection of Tupman and George just before 4 pm.

When officers responded to the scene of the shooting, they couldn't find the victim but shortly after, they were notified about a man with a gunshot wound who just arrived at CRMC.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

Investigators are still on scene, interviewing nearby residents and examining the shell casings left behind.

At this time, police believe a Chevy Malibu near the crime scene may have been involved in the shooting.
