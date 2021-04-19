2 Valley couples discuss their struggle with infertility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A CDC survey shows one in every eight couples has trouble getting pregnant, but many struggle in silence.Now local and national leaders are working to encourage conversations about infertility and available resources.Infertility is a reality couples face far too often, but a topic doctors say is not discussed often enough. National Infertility Awareness Week aims to change that."It's okay to ask questions, to talk to your OBGYN or your specialist about concerns you may have," says Dr. Carolina Sueldo.Sueldo is an Assistant Professor at UCSF Fresno and a Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility SpeciaLIST. She says there is nothing more satisfying than supporting her patients and helping them become parents."To be able to help a couple reach a goal that is so desired and so wanted is very special," Sueldo says.Everyone struggling with infertility faces their own emotional journey. Colleen and her husband Anthony say the challenges have ultimately made them stronger.They are currently going through the process of in-vitro fertilization - and are remaining hopeful it will result in the news they've prayed for.Nicki and her husband Mario dealt with infertility for 2 and a half years before hearing some good news."We did one more transfer in December and that was successful, I am actually 19 weeks pregnant," Nicki says.They say although it feels like a victory, they continue being extremely careful day to day.They believe it's important for couples to seek help and realize they are not alone when it comes to infertilityOn Monday, Mayor Jerry Dyer and the city of Fresno announced a proclamation for Infertility Awareness, helping the conversation go in the right direction.