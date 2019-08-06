Fresno man arrested for threatening Amtrak passengers in Oregon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Oregon arrested a Fresno man after he threatened to harm himself and others on an Amtrak train Sunday morning.Authorities told ABC affiliate KDRV-TV, Mason Lira, 25, had been talking about weapons before he began to threaten passengers and the train conductor.The train en route from Klamath Falls to Eugene, carrying over 280 people, was delayed for nearly five hours. Several law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team, were called to the scene, where police eventually arrested Lira.Officials say no weapons were found, and no one on the train was injured.Lira was booked in the Klamath County Jail for several charges, including disorderly conduct, menacing and interfering with public transport.