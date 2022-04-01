Save Mart Center hosts first indoor mega event with no vaccine, test requirements

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The engine-revving, high-flying trucks are back this weekend at the Save Mart Center for Monster Jam. This is Fresno's first indoor mega event under the state's updated guidelines.Guests are no longer required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test."It's great news for the Central Valley and most Californians, as we try to get back to some semblance of normal," said general manager Sean McElhinney.According to the state health department, this switch is after a statewide decline in case rates and hospitalizations following the Omicron surge.Officials with the Save Mart Center said they're encouraging masks but will not require them."With that in mind, we're still doing the things we started when the virus first reared its head on us," McElhinney said.Staff members are frequently wiping everything down. There are sanitation stations at every door, and ventilation has increased.With no entrance requirements, officials said employees can focus on indoor operations."It took a lot of assets to do the checks," explained McElhinney. "We can bring them back inside because, like everywhere else, we have a staffing challenge."McElhinney added that Monster Jam is the Save Mart Center's most popular event.Organizers and drivers are excited to see families come out to the show this weekend."We can actually hear everything. When they get louder, the louder that they cheer and cheer us on, the harder we'll drive out here," said Scooby-Doo monster truck driver Myranda Cozad. "The louder they are, the harder we'll go."While the Save Mart Center is following state guidance, the general manager said event organizers could choose to re-instate vaccine or test requirements, which the venue will honor.