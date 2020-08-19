What goes into Fresno's new park? City wants your opinion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is making plans to design a new park in west central Fresno and need the community's help to put it all together.
The new park and its amenities will be built on Milburn and Dakota.
Right now, the city has created a survey, so residents can have a say as to what goes into the park.
Options could include a skate park, playground or soccer field.
You can participate in the survey here.
