Community & Events

What goes into Fresno's new park? City wants your opinion

The city has created a survey, so residents can have a say about what goes into the park - a skate park, playground or soccer field.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is making plans to design a new park in west central Fresno and need the community's help to put it all together.

The new park and its amenities will be built on Milburn and Dakota.

Right now, the city has created a survey, so residents can have a say as to what goes into the park.

Options could include a skate park, playground or soccer field.

You can participate in the survey here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnofresnosurvey
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency due to fires
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare
Merced teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
PG&E interactive map tells if you'll lose power during CA rotating outages
Central California coronavirus cases
Simmering schools dispute not boiling over in Fresno County
300 coronavirus cases and 7 deaths linked to Foster Farms facility in Livingston
Show More
Missing Fresno girls found safe by police, officials say
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
California congressmen showing support for United States Postal Service
Sentencing hearing begins for 'Golden State Killer'
Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday
More TOP STORIES News