crash

Driver hospitalized after crashing into FAX bus in central Fresno

Investigators say the driver of the car appeared to be under the influence and was going to be evaluated at the hospital.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police believe drugs or alcohol may have been factors in a crash involving a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus and a car in central Fresno on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9:30 pm on southbound Blackstone Avenue near Ashlan Avenue.

Police say the bus was rear-ended by a 38-year-old man driving a gray car. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The front of his car sustained some damage, while damage to the bus was minor.

"It does appear he was going at a high rate of speed, either veered off to the right. Luckily, his passenger side took a major impact in the collision," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "Otherwise, it could have been a very unfortunate accident for that gentleman, and for the occupants on the bus, of course."

The driver of the bus and two passengers on board were not injured.

Investigators say the driver of the car appeared to be under the influence and was going to be evaluated at the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcar crashbus crashfresno fax busdui crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Fresno police crackdown on street racing, issue 86 citations
Winter storms create flooding hazards, dangerous driving conditions in Valley
Fresno Co. correctional officer heading home from work killed in crash
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked car, passing out at the wheel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021
Doordash charges Fresno customers an extra fee
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
2 shot in Merced, police searching for suspects
Fresno ranks 2nd among U.S. cities in fastest rise in rent
President urges Democrats to take bold action on COVID relief plan
Show More
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Tulare Co. man accused of severely beating dog, 6 years after killing another dog
Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Comcast changes data usage rates: What you need to know
More TOP STORIES News