Fresno police officer hospitalized after crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer has been hospitalized after a crash in northwest Fresno Thursday night.Authorities say it happened just before 9 pm near Shaw and El Capitan.Police say the officer was in his car blocking one of the lanes going west on a Shaw due to a pothole. Multiple drivers had complained about getting flat tires.While the officer was in the car, police say 32-year-old Valentin Uribe rear-ended him.The officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He was complaining of pain and had a limp.Officers arrested Uribe on DUI charges and said he had a prior DUI conviction in May. Police added he was also driving with a suspended license.