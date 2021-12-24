Fresno police officer hospitalized after crash in northwest Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno police officer hospitalized after crash in NW Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer has been hospitalized after a crash in northwest Fresno Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened just before 9 pm near Shaw and El Capitan.

Police say the officer was in his car blocking one of the lanes going west on a Shaw due to a pothole. Multiple drivers had complained about getting flat tires.

While the officer was in the car, police say 32-year-old Valentin Uribe rear-ended him.

The officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He was complaining of pain and had a limp.

Officers arrested Uribe on DUI charges and said he had a prior DUI conviction in May. Police added he was also driving with a suspended license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News