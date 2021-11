FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of kids got the chance to have a private event at Macy's.Members of the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Police Activities League held their second annual Fall Shopping event on Saturday.The organizations chose Macy's at River Park to host the event.40 kids involved in the PAL programs and the PAL Fight Girl program from southwest and southeast Fresno attended this special event.Each participant received a $400 limit for much-needed clothing this winter.