Bomb squad called out to traffic stop after Fresno Police spot replica grenade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police called out the bomb squad during a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

Officers pulled over a car on Ashlan Avenue at Highway 41 near Fresno Street in Central Fresno.

When police searched the vehicle they found what appeared to be a grenade.

"For safety reasons, they backed out of the vehicle and we called our [ Explosive Ordnance Disposal ] unit," said Lieutenant Mike Gebhart. "That unit responded out and checked the vehicle and that specific device and confirmed that it was in fact a replica device and that it was not dangerous to anybody involved."

Traffic along Ashlan between Fresno and Blackstone was stopped while police investigated. The roadway is now back open.

The driver was not detained.