Police investigating shooting near central Fresno businesses

FRESNO, Calfi. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police department is investigating a shooting in central Fresno.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting just after noon Wednesday on Blackstone and Princeton avenues.

Crime scene tape is in place near several restaurants and other businesses in the area, including Burger King.

Princeton Avenue is currently blocked off as police conduct their investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.