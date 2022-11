Police searching for driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run

Officers were called to Olive and Millbrook avenues after 11 p.m. Monday. When police arrived, they found a person who had been hit by a car.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian and then drove away in central Fresno.

They were taken to the hospital and are recovering.

Police are working to identify the vehicle and driver.