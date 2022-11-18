Fresno Police need help identifying suspects installing skimmer device

Fresno Police are asking for your help to identify suspects caught on camera installing a skimmer device.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Ashlan and Marks and found a skimmer device last Thursday.

The skimmer is used to steal credit card information.

Police released this video tonight, showing two men wearing construction vests and hard hats in the store.

One man appears to distract the clerk while the other installs the skimmer.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.