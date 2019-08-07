crime

Fresno police searching for attempted arsonist caught on camera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man accused of attempted arson in north Fresno.

Surveillance footage outside of the Best Buy in the River Park Shopping Center caught the suspect just after midnight Tuesday morning.

The suspect is seen walking in front of the store lighting matches, blowing them out and then placing them on barriers.

Eventually, the suspect walks to the front door and does the same thing as he throws the matches against the glass.

Investigators say the suspect was outside the store for about 15 minutes before getting back into his car and driving off.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call Fresno Police.
