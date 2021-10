Fresno rent prices continue to soar in August, report says

EMBED >More News Videos While many families are eager to own their own home, not having a down payment and a good credit score is putting that dream out of reach.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rent prices continue to climb in Fresno, with the city seeing a 1.4% rise in August. According to Apartment List , Fresno's median for a two-bedroom rental stands at $1,420.In August, the average for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,141.Over the past year, Fresno rent prices have grown 24.1%.Fresno's rent for a two-bedroom is higher than the national average of $1,246, but it's still cheaper than other California cities.Rent prices grew 12.4% nationwide over the past year. California also saw an increase of 8.7% since August 2020.Officials with Apartment List said the growth is a symptom of booming demand clashing with a slim amount of vacancies.