Fresno rent prices continue to soar in August, report says

According to Apartment List, Fresno's median for a two-bedroom rental stands at $1,420.
In August, the average for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,141.
Over the past year, Fresno rent prices have grown 24.1%.
Fresno's rent for a two-bedroom is higher than the national average of $1,246, but it's still cheaper than other California cities.
Rent prices grew 12.4% nationwide over the past year. California also saw an increase of 8.7% since August 2020.
Officials with Apartment List said the growth is a symptom of booming demand clashing with a slim amount of vacancies.
