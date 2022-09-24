Teen and infant killed in southwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Fresno.

A teen mother and her infant were shot inside their home on Jensen and Fruit.

Officers were called to the home by family members just before 7:30 Saturday morning.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Burke Farrah says family members reported shots being fired at the house.

A teen and her infant were found dead in the home. Homicide investigators and crime scene investigators remain at the home collecting evidence and canvasing the area looking for evidence and witnesses.

"There's a lot of work to be done on this case, and again this is a very sad and tragic event. We are working with the family. We have the Fresno Police Department Chaplaincy on the scene, and we're also working with our officers because this is a very traumatic situation for everyone involved," said Deputy Chief Farrah.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and don't anticipate any danger to the neighborhood or community.

Deputy Chief Farrah says to not compromise the investigation, the department will not be releasing any further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police or Crimestoppers at 559-498-STOP.