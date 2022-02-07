2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at SW Fresno apartment complex

A shooting in southwest Fresno has left two people dead and two others, including a boy, injured.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the area of S Clara Ave and E Lorena Ave.


Fresno police say that at about 6 pm, neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots.

21 rounds were fired, according to ShotSpotter.

Officers arrived to find four people shot.


Two of them - both men in their late thirties or early forties - died from their injuries at the scene.

Two others, another man and a boy, were rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Police are looking for suspects seen running away from the area after the shooting. They are currently interviewing witnesses.
