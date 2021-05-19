Fresno one of the best cities for singles, study says

MyDatingAdviser.com released a study on the best and worst cities for singles.
The study compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities across four key areas: population attributes, romance, quality of life, and affordability.
Overall, Fresno ranked No. 19, but it was the No. 1 romantic city for singles in the country.
It also looked at things like the average cost of a bottle of wine and a meal out for two.
In Fresno, wine is about $8 a bottle, while dinner for two is about $46. The study found that date nights in Fresno are relatively affordable.
Fresno also scored well for marriage rates, level of romantic activity and LGBTQ+ friendliness.