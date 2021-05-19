society

Fresno one of the best cities for singles, study says

Fresno was ranked as the No. 1 romantic city for singles in the country.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It appears Fresno has a certain amount of romantic charm, especially if you're single, according to a new study.

MyDatingAdviser.com released a study on the best and worst cities for singles.

The study compared 150 of the most populated U.S. cities across four key areas: population attributes, romance, quality of life, and affordability.

Overall, Fresno ranked No. 19, but it was the No. 1 romantic city for singles in the country.

It also looked at things like the average cost of a bottle of wine and a meal out for two.

In Fresno, wine is about $8 a bottle, while dinner for two is about $46. The study found that date nights in Fresno are relatively affordable.

Fresno also scored well for marriage rates, level of romantic activity and LGBTQ+ friendliness.

