More hazy skies, poor air quality as wildfire smoke settles over Central CA

Wildfires from miles away are filling Central California skies with smoke.
By
Air quality worsens as smoke fills Central CA skies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wildfires from miles away are filling Central California skies with smoke.

The heavy haze started moving in late Wednesday afternoon, turning the Valley view an unnatural orange, and by sunset, the smell of smoke filled the air.

The smoky haze will continue to sit over the Valley area Thursday, dropping visibility to about four to seven miles and causing our air quality to go from bad to worse.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says that smoke will stick around for a few more days as winds continue to push it from the north, where several fires are burning.

Some of it will move out of the Valley by the weekend but still expect to see some hazy skies.



The San Joaquin Valley Air District issued a health caution and Air Quality Alert earlier this week. They recommend everyone, especially those with health conditions, stay indoors as much as possible.

