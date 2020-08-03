Bulldog Breakdown: Athletic Director speaks on the state of Fresno State athletics

And how often are you able to have those conversations with the coaching staff these days?

The non-conference slate is such a huge revenue stream, right? Just showing up to play a Texas A&M or a Colorado. Was there a clause in there, like an "act of God" of a global pandemic or a flood like we saw in 2013, or is that revenue just off the table now?

How has this affected the offseason programs and renovations or projects that you had in the works for 2020?

The last time we talked, you had said it was a worst-case scenario to eliminate a program and in that time, we've had furloughs with in the department. How would you assess where the department is at financially in looking at some of those scenario?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There are a lot of questions about what the future of college sports will look like, but a lot of questions about the current state of Fresno State.The Bulldogs athletic director, Terry Tumey, sat down with us to talk about navigating the department through this pandemic."I don't hear a lot of this is terrible, I hear a lot of, 'We understand, what can we do to help solve the problem?' So that's a blessing," Tumey said. "So I don't feel as though I've had it as hard as some others. I think the people who have had it hardest, of course, are our student-athletes."