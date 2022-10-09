Boise State Broncos bounce Bulldogs on the blue, Fresno State loses 40-20

Fresno State tight end Tre Watson (84) is unable to hang on to the ball for a reception as he is tackled by Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones (21).

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A battle for the Milk Can Saturday night in Boise, won by the Broncos as the trophy stays in Idaho.

It's been a rocky (1-4) start for the 'Dogs that included a devastating loss on the road to UConn - a possible chance to redeem themselves with the start of conference play.

Not an easy task with Senior QB Jake Haener and Senior Safety Evan Williams still sidelined due to injury, but the 'Dogs welcomed back Senior Dontae Bull at right tackle.

Music to the ears of backup QB and Tracy native Logan Fife who made just his second career start Saturday.

After a Bulldog three and out -- Broncos would strike first with a 9-yard strike from QB Taylen Green to Billy Bowens to go up 7-0.

Fresno State looking for a spark, ultimately ignited by Junior LB Malachai Langley who would pick off Taylen Green to put the 'Dogs just inside the 15 yard line.

Third string QB Jaylen Henderson would make a quick appearance on offense - but it would be the starter Logan Fife running it in from 1-yard out to tie the game with the rushing touchdown.

In the craziest play of the night, a snap goes over Fife's head - he picks it up - dodges a defender and hurls it up to WR Nikko Remigio.

21-yard completion would setup Remigio from the five - who runs in the score - Bulldogs with their first lead of the game 14-13.

Broncos respond with a touchdown of their own, while the 'Dogs kick a field goal as time expires.

20-17 BSU your score at the break.

9:46 to go in the 4th, and Fife would throw an interception on 1st down to setup another Bronco field goal.

Broncos would run all over Fresno State to close the game out, with 316 total rushing yards on the night.

Boise running back George Holani would finish with 157 yards, and RB Ashton Jeanty would add 109 on the ground and 2 TDs.

The Bulldogs 3-game road trip comes to an end as they open up West division play against San Jose State on Oct. 15th at Valley Children's Stadium.

Former Bulldog great turned Raiders WR Davante Adams will also have his jersey retired at halftime against the Spartans.