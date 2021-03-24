fresno state

Fresno State to hold in-person commencement ceremonies at Bulldog Stadium

Fresno State announced on Wednesday that it will hold modified in-person commencement ceremonies at Bulldog Stadium to honor graduating students.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State announced on Wednesday that it will hold modified in-person commencement ceremonies to honor graduating students as Fresno County's COVID-19 conditions continue to see improvement.

The university will hold multiple ceremonies at Bulldog Stadium for the Class of 2021 and those who graduated in 2020.

The commencements are scheduled for Friday, May 14, Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. Administrators say they are planning for six separate ceremonies over the course of those three days.

Each event will include about 1,400 graduates.



Fresno State officials said with Fresno County expected to reach the red tier of California's reopening plan, allowing more businesses and venues to reopen at a higher capacity, they decided to plan alongside student leaders to hold a graduation ceremony.

Administrators said if health conditions within Fresno County worsen, the plan may be changed to adhere to local guidelines.

Interim University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval said in a press release on Wednesday that administrators wanted to provide a "memorable experience" for the graduates.

Part of the university's plan is to have students seated, socially distanced, on the football field at Bulldog Stadium. Officials say graduates' names will be called, but they will not walk across the stage this year.



Face masks will be required for all graduates and their guests during the ceremony.

The university also plans to live stream the event for those who are unable to attend.

Graduates will be given four guest tickets for the ceremonies. They will not have to pay a graduation fee this year.
