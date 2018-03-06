FRESNO STATE

Fresno State data breach exposes personal information of 15,000 people

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno State says that the personal information may have been exposed after a hard drive was stolen. (KFSN)

Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno State says that the personal information data of about 15,000 people may have been exposed after a hard drive was stolen.

In a news release, the university says that the external drive contained information on former student-athletes, sports-camp attendees, and Athletic Corporation employees. The data files may have contained names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, full or last four digits of Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, driver's license numbers, passport numbers, usernames and passwords, health-insurance numbers and personal health information.

The vast majority of data files were from 2003 to 2014. About 300 of the affected people are still currently affiliated with the University.

The university says the drive was one of the items stolen from a campus building. That crime was first reported on January 12th and a police investigation began immediately after.

Notification of people affected by the data breach began this week. The University said it needed the time to verify the extent of the breach and identify the people whose information may have been exposed.

Many of the people that had their data potentially compromised were contacted by the Fresno State Police Department, but if you have any concerns, the University has set up a call center. You can reach them at 877-646-7924. The call center is open Monday through Friday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. PST.

Fresno State says it will offer all those impacted a year of free credit monitoring.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno statefresno state police departmentdata breachFresno StateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News