New Fresno State students receive free iPad Air as part of CSUCCESS Initiative

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of Fresno State students are starting the school year with new technology at their fingertips. The university is passing out free iPads to incoming freshman and transfer students.The new CSUCCESS initiative will put an iPad Air in the hands of new students. It's the largest ever device distribution by the CSU system and it's taking place on eight different campuses.Freshman Jose Jimenez just received his brand new iPad Air on Monday."I was surprised because I hardly get things for free, but I was happy," said Jimenez.He's already used it to set up his courses and has big plans for the device once classes start next week."It helps me do my homework and it's small, so I can take it anywhere with WiFi," added Jimenez.Fresno State is passing out roughly 6,400 iPads in the coming weeks."I've seen so many grateful students that come in, especially as freshman," said Project Coordinator Armando De Alba. "I think the pandemic gave us a good sense of the trouble a lot of our students had with access to technology."Started by chancellor, and former Fresno State president, Joseph Castro, the CSUCCESS initiative will provide students with an iPad for their entire college experience."He sees what an iPad does in the hands of students," said Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval. "When everyone has in iPad in the classroom, all of the students have an equal opportunity to learn and produce knowledge as well."Helping students like Jose both financially and academically."Instead of me having to buy an iPad, I can use that money for school supplies," added Jimenez.Students are also receiving an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard as part of the program. Fresno State classes start next Monday.