FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State basketball player Joseph Hunter is out on bond.

Hunter was released just after 6 pm Saturday.

He was arrested on May 26 for weapon-related charges.

The Fresno County DA's office charged the 19-year-old with one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking, and one count of possession of an assault weapon.

He's due back in court June 13.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in prison.