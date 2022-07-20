Fresno State football predicted to win West Division in Mountain West by media

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Jeff Tedford back at the helm, expectations are high for Fresno State football this upcoming season.

During Mountain West Football Media Day on Wednesday, it was announced that the Bulldogs are predicted to win the West division.

Other teams in the division include San Diego State, San José State, Nevada, UNLV and Hawai'i.

Last season, the Bulldogs were picked to finish fourth but finished second with a 10-3 overall record (6-2 conference play).

This is the third time in the last five seasons the Bulldogs have been picked to win the division.

Tedford is back as the head coach for this upcoming season with Jake Haener leading at quarterback. Haener had initially entered the transfer portal but opted to return to Fresno State.

The season kicks off with a home game on September 1 against Cal Poly.

ABC30's Alec Nolan will have full coverage of Mountain West Media Days on Action News.

Full predictions:

1. Fresno State (20) 160

2. San Diego State (8) 148

3. San José State 105

4. Nevada 66

5. UNLV 58

6. Hawai'i 51