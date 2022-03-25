Fresno State holds Pro Day for 13 Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nineteen NFL teams were on hand to see what former Bulldogs had to offer."It's a big sigh of relief, another step of getting closer," says defensive back Daron Bland.Bland clocked in the fastest 40-yard time of the day at 4.42.Former team captain Tyson Maeva used the day to show scouts how he's recovered from an injury that required surgery."To be able to run and go for a walk without a limp anymore and get out with excruciating pain anymore is great," he said. "Good to be back on my feet and running around like I should've been."The program's all-time touchdown leader improved his 40 yard dash time. Ronnie Rivers ran a 4.62 in Indy. Thursday, that dropped to 4.53."Just to be here for the pro day experience, there's no way I was going to miss this," he said. "Regardless if I was competing or not, I was definitely going to be here."Former Bulldogs were on the field and in the stands. 2019 quarterback Jorge Reyna was throwing the route drills. Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker changed his plans around to support Aaron Mosby."I actually came in for a wedding found out pro day was today, moved my flight back," Walker said."You know, just having him here to push me a little more," Mosby said. "You got Jeff Allison, KeeSean Johnson, JuJu Hughes here -- guys that I played with to have that support and cheer me on was a huge thing."Three and a half hours of focus and determination for one last shot to improve their draft stock."The stressful parts out of it, now it's just wait and see. I feel like I did everything I wanted to do. I feel like I proved myself in front of a lot of scouts. I'm just happy to be done and now just waiting for that moment," River said.The NFL draft will be held on April 28, that same week is the Spring Preview.Today's Results:Broad - 9'4Vertical - 30Bench - 2540 - 5.29Shuttle - 4.943-cone - 8.13Vertical - 31.5Broad - 8'7Bench - 13*40 - N/AShuttle - N/A3-cone - N/AVertical - 35.5Broad - 10'3Bench - 1440 - 4.42Shuttle - 4.153-cone - 7.26Vertical - 28Broad - 8'1Bench - 1840 - 5.08Shuttle - 4.913-cone - 7.92Vertical - 30Broad - 8'6Bench - 2640 - 4.94Shuttle - 4.783-cone - 8.19Vertical - 32.5Broad - 9'7Bench - 2240 - 4.77Shuttle - 4.373-cone - 7.57Vertical - 30Broad - 9'1Bench - 2240 - 4.71Shuttle - 4.753-cone - 7.5Vertical - 34.5Broad - 10'4Bench - 2140 - 4.45Shuttle - 4.363-cone - 7.44Vertical - N/ABroad - N/ABench - 1940 - 4.53Shuttle - 4.343-cone - 6.91Vertical - 29.5Broad - 9'2Bench - 2140 - 4.80Shuttle - 4.593-cone - 7.52Vertical - 35.5Broad - 10'Bench - N/A40 - 4.55Shuttle - 4.313-cone - N/AVertical - 32.5Broad - 9'10Bench - 1940 - 4.84Shuttle - 4.62