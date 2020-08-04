Dozens rally together at Fresno State in support of sexual assault victims

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people stood outside Fresno State's campus on Monday afternoon to show support for sexual assault victims and call out a culture they say protects predators.
The protest was also in response to a reported sexual assault allegation that took place at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house in January. A 17-year-old student said someone spiked her drink and she woke up to a man raping her.
The fraternity was suspended, but many at the rally said more needs to be done to change the culture.
"So many men and women out there who aren't telling their stories because they're afraid of victim-blaming, afraid of what other people might say to them but in reality there should be no consequences to them, and they should be heard, and they should be believed," said Marco Lopez, a supporter at the protest.
University President Dr. Joseph Castro issued a statement in response to the protest on campus, saying he condemns all acts of sexual assault, and the school takes all reports seriously.
After investigating the fraternity, the university determined Kappa Sigma hosted an event that allowed underage drinking and created an environment that was conducive to sexual misconduct.
Fresno State said the student who made the claim has not responded to multiple attempts to schedule a meeting with the university.
Kappa Sigma remains suspended through the end of the year.
