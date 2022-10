Bulldog Breakdown: 'Dogs pull off a miracle against Aztecs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an incredible comeback for the Bulldogs that you'd have to see to believe.

Fresno State hung on to the Old Oil Can Trophy by beating San Diego State Saturday night - maintaining control of its own destiny in the West Division.