Fresno State fraternity suspended over sexual assault allegations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State has announced it has suspended its Kappa Sigma fraternity while it reviews reports of sexual assault involving members of the frat.

The school said these reports were being circulated on social media and that the alleged sexual assault took place off campus.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the report with the cooperation of the school's officials.

"Violent crimes of any kind, particularly sexual assault, are heinous and despicable, regardless of location and circumstances. They are in direct contradiction to our University values that are based on respect for the integrity of every individual. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect and support victims of these crimes," Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro said in a statement.
